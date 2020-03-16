UMF announces Fitness and Recreation Center to close through March 29

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington announced today that its Fitness and Recreation Center will close Tuesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 29, in an effort to minimize social contact in the community and help safeguard patrons and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

All FRC programs, reservations, rentals, and activities will be suspended during the closure. Below is a brief Q&A that will hopefully address many of your questions about the closure. If you have questions not answered below, please contact Ben White, Director of Fitness and Recreation, at benjamin.j.white@maine.edu.

Why have you decided to close?

State, Federal, and public health officials worldwide recommend that social contact be minimized in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Despite our initial measures to prevent/minimize transmission of the disease, we’ve determined that these efforts will not be sufficient. Therefore, UMF leadership and the FRC staff feel that the most responsible measure is to close the facility in an effort to ensure that we don’t contribute to the spread of the virus.



How will my membership be handled?

In general, memberships will be extended for the duration of the closure. In other words, memberships will be extended for the number of days the FRC is closed. For people who hold perpetual memberships, we will not charge individuals for any future time we are closed. Credits for the March closure will be issued at the next automatic billing cycle when the FRC reopens.

Given the variety of different membership options, we realize that these approaches might not accommodate every membership type. For patrons wishing to request changes to their membership, there will be an online form available in the coming days. For immediate questions, please email Leah Brackett, Assistant Director and Coordinator of Intramural Sports and Children's Programs, at leah.brackett@maine.edu.

What about programs like swim lessons and Red Cross classes?

All programs are canceled during the closure. We will provide account credits in full for future sessions that have been paid for and prorated amounts for ongoing lessons. Participants will be contacted in the upcoming days with specifics regarding rescheduling and refund options. For questions regarding aquatics or Red Cross programs, please email Jennifer Pageot, Assistant Director of Aquatics and Health and Safety Educator, at jennifer.pageot@maine.edu.