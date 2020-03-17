UMF closes campus buildings to the public

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington announced that starting Wednesday, March 18, all campus buildings will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to help curb the spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19.

UMF faculty, staff, and students who have key or key-card access to campus buildings will continue to be able to enter those facilities, with the exception of Mantor Library, which will be closed to all visitors beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“As we have always taken great pride in inviting the citizens of western Maine to enjoy using many of our campus spaces, this decision was an especially hard one to make,” said UMF President Edward Serna. “But the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic require that we take this measure to help curb the spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our community.”

