UMF evening, online and daytime courses open to the public

FARMINGTON - Looking to take a single college course or multiple courses for personal or professional growth? To provide greater access to the community, the University of Maine at Farmington is offering evening, daytime and online courses to members of the public.

The semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Courses are available in a wide variety of subjects, including Group Fitness Instruction Training, Alpine Operations, Understanding Addiction, Nutrition, Essentials of Publishing, and many more.

New this year is a live online form to help interested individuals explore the courses and connect with a college representative.

“We are very excited about this online tool that can help members of the public find courses that may be of interest to them and connect during the week with a college representative within 24 hours,” said Erin Connor, UMF associate dean for Graduate and Continuing Education.

To take a course, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/go-fall-2019/ where you will see all the classes available. Once you have submitted your contact information, you will be contacted by a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office.

For additional information, call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at 207-778-7066 or email gradstudies@maine.edu.