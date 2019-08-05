UMF Fitness and Recreation Center plans limited closures in August for upgrades

FARMINGTON - Due to the construction of planned upgrades, the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center will have limited closures of certain programs during the month of August.

During the periods of Aug. 12-18 and Aug. 24-28, the FRC will remain open for both fitness and pool use. Locker rooms will be accessible and the strength room will house both strength and cardio equipment, providing a full, if smaller, gym. The planned construction schedule will close the fieldhouse from Aug. 12 through Aug. 28 with a tentatively scheduled re-opening on Aug. 29.

Week of Aug. 5: Fieldhouse begins to be emptied of contents. Mini gym with cardio equipment opens in strength room

Aug. 12: Fieldhouse closes for resurfacing. Pool and mini gym open.

Aug. 19-23: FRC closed for annual shutdown.

Aug. 24: FRC reopens. Mini gym and pool available.

Aug. 29: Tentatively scheduled re-opening of fieldhouse.

For more information, contact the FRC at 207-778-7495