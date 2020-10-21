UMF student tests positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington reported its first on-campus case of COVID-19 this week, with the student currently in isolation.

President Edward Serna said in a letter to the UMF community on Oct. 18 that a student tested positive as part of the university's asymptomatic testing program. The student is in isolation and the student's roommate has moved into quarantine; both are receiving support from UMF. The positive test result was reported to Maine Center for Disease Control, which will conduct contact tracing and notify anyone who may have been affected.

It is the first positive case of COVID-19 on-campus. Earlier this month, a student enrolled at UMF but living in Cumberland County tested positive; that student had not been on the UMF campus this semester.

UMF has administered more than 2,500 tests through its asymptomatic testing program this semester. Random sample testing will continue until Thanksgiving Break. After that point, the campus will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.