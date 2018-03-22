UMF testing public address system tomorrow

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington will be doing a scheduled testing of the Visiplex System, its new Public Address system to be used in the event of an emergency, at 11:45 a.m., Friday, March 23.

The test on Friday will last approximately one minute in which people will hear an audible tone, followed by: “Test, test. This is a campus wide test of the emergency notification system. This is only a test.” You may also see blue strobe lights flashing where the beacons are located on campus. This process will be repeated twice.

Random testing has been done in the past on the UMF campus.