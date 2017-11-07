Walton Mill Dam meeting postponed until Nov. 29

FARMINGTON - The public information meeting on the Walton’s Mill Dam that was scheduled for tomorrow night has been postponed due to an illness. The meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center.

The dam on Temple Stream, built in 1820, is located in what is identified as critical habitat for the Atlantic salmon.

The presentation is expected to include an overview by an engineer with the firm Wright-Pierce. Information on Temple Stream’s bathymetry and hydrology will be presented, along with key findings related to hydropower potential of the dam and costs associated with both the fish passage construction and dam removal options. A landscape architect from the firm Richardson & Associates will also present different conceptual designs for improvements to the town park adjacent to the dam.

A draft of the initial written report from Wright-Pierce will be available for public review and comment beginning next week.