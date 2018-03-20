Water break fixed, Riley area pipe shut down

JAY - Water flow was restored to the remaining neighborhood affected by a break in a Jay Village Water District line Tuesday morning, although that pipe has been since shut back down due to an additional issue.

A line beneath the Androscoggin River broke approximately nine days ago, resulting in Jay Village Water District customers losing water. Customer access to water was restored over the next few days, with a general boil order lifted Friday.

However, Riley Village and the Androscoggin mill have remained without access to district water. According to information shared by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, water was restored to that area earlier Tuesday, but an additional issue with the line has resulted in it being shut back down.

Additional repairs will be made to the line tomorrow.