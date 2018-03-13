Water district trying to locate break in line

[Update - 12:28] The valve has been installed along Route 4 and the line is being tested to further isolate the break. A contractor is currently working on the Hyde Road, while another contractor is working on the water tower.

Residents should recall that a boil order is in effect after water is restored to any location.

JAY - Officials with the Jay Village Water District are continuing their efforts to identify the precise location of a break in a water line that left a number of homes and businesses, as well as the elementary school, without water Monday.

The location of the break has been narrowed to a 500-foot area along Route 4, between Subway and Route 140. Last night, water delivery was reestablished to customers north of the Subway; those customers are now operating under a boil order until the break can be fixed and the water tested at a laboratory in Augusta.

The break was initially reported Sunday night, just after 9 p.m. It impacted a number of homes and businesses, including Spruce Mountain Elementary School, which was closed yesterday. That school, along with all other Regional School Unit 73 schools, was closed again today due to the approaching snowstorm.

The district was able to narrow the break to the Route 4 area by mid-afternoon Monday, but was unable to determine the precise location. Personnel intended to try through the night to fix the exact location, hoping to take advantage of the reduced traffic and street noise. That effort is continuing Tuesday, as the district installs a valve to isolate the leak and narrow the search. Once that area is narrowed, according to information shared by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere Tuesday, workers will be trying to force the water to the surface to determine a specific location.

Anyone who has seen their water restored should continue to operate under a boil order until further notice. Affected customers should boil water for one minute. That includes water that they plan to drink, use to brush their teeth and make ice cubes. After the water is boiled, it can be put in the refrigerator.