Water truck crashes on Route 2

WILTON - A water truck overturned on Route 2 Wednesday, with police saying that the operator fell asleep.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, police received a report about the overturned tractor trailer at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday. Officer Tyler Fournier responded, assisted by Farmington Police Department and Wilton Fire Rescue. They discovered a 2017 Kenworth truck on its side, resting beside a utility pole and junction box on Route 2 near NAPA Auto Parts.

It appeared that the vehicle's operator, Elsie Martinolich, 56 of Lewiston, had fallen asleep. Traveling west, the truck crossed the eastbound lane and rolled into a ditch. The truck rolled over onto its side and came to rest.

Martinolich was not injured in the crash. The truck was owned by Superior Trucking of South Berwick, Wilcox said. It was hauling 8,500 gallons of water for Poland Spring Water.

Central Maine Power also responded, due to the proximity of the utility pole and junction box. The truck suffered extensive damage and was towed by Dutch Gap Auto.