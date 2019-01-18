Weekend cancellations due to Jan. 20 storm

Cancellations and postponements related to the Sunday, Jan. 20 storm will be posted here. To add an event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Sunday service at St Luke's Episcopal Church in Wilton is canceled.

The Wilton Transfer Station & Recycling Center will be closed on Sunday, January 20. The Transfer Station will be open the regular hour of 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, January 19.

The Phillips Transfer Station will be closed Sunday, Jan. 20.

Due to the impending storm there will be no Strong Community Table on Monday, Jan. 21. However there will be meals Tuesday through Friday at the Forster Building in Strong from 11:30 to 1 p.m. These are the entrees for the week: Tuesday-American Chop Suey, Wednesday-Roast Beef, Thursday-Chicken Tenders and Friday-Meatloaf. Meals are always free so come join us for food, fun and fellowship.