Weekly report for Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for March 31-April 7

The weekly report for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for the week of March 31 through April 7.

3/31/2017 - Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Brann responded to a welfare check on Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon to check on a man at the request of his mother who lives in Florida. She claimed he was off his meds and making concerning statements. Morgan found him and talked to him and was informed by him was fine and not inclined to hurt himself.

3/31/2017 - Sgt. Brann transported an inmate to FMH for a blue paper evaluation at the request of Evergreen services.

3/31/2017 - Deputy Doucette investigated a phone harassment complaint on Church St in New Vineyard.

4/1/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a single vehicle accident on Lake St. in New Vineyard. No injuries were reported.

4/1/2017 - Sgt. Brann and Sgt. Bean investigated a report of domestic dispute which occurred on Marble Lane in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation, Michael Stahler (24) was arrested for Domestic Violence assault class D and transported to jail.

4/1/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Evergreen Lane in Industry. A neighbor claimed that he was being harassed by another neighbor. Investigation did not reveal enough for a harassment warning.

4/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. No damage or injuries were reported.

4/1/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on route 142 in Perkins Twp.

4/1/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Sgt. Bean responded to Shanie Lane in Carthage regarding a report of criminal threatening with a handgun. The female complainant stated that a man had pointed a gun at her. As a result of the investigation, Herschel Libby (47) was arrested for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and transported to jail.

4/2/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a child walking almost in the roadway northbound on Walden Flats on route 4 Sandy River Plantation. The child was found next to his home with his parents.

4/2/2017 - Sgt. Bean responded to DOT in Kingfield to check on RC Moore tractor trailers parked there to ensure they were not being tampered with. Two other parking lots in southern Maine had RC Moore trucks vandalized by arson. Deputy Scovil continued with the security detail overnight.

4/3/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a civil Issue on Evergreen Drive in Industry. A man called to report that another man was harassing him.

4/3/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a Toyota SUV was that was swerving while traveling south on route 27 in New Vineyard. The driver did not stop for Doucette when the emergency equipment was engaged and continued to swerve all over the road. The driver, Peter Haynes (29) of Anson, eventually stopped and was arrested for OUI.

4/4/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Eustis. There was no damage to the car, the deer died at the scene.

4/5/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Kingfield. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

4/5/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Stratton to retrieve a runaway juvenile who had walked away from school. The juvenile was found and returned.

4/5/2017 - Sgt. Hartley investigated a threatening complaint in Kingfield. A resident there was arguing and threatening a plow driver. At issue was the resident allegedly plowing snow across a public way. The plow driver stopped to warn him that his actions were illegal and that is how the confrontation started. No charges were filed.

4/5/2017 - Sgt. Hartley investigated a report of a firearm that was discovered on an ITS trail in West Freeman. The firearm was recovered.

4/6/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to a report of an injured deer located on Route 27 south of the Pines Market in Eustis.

4/6/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to Rapid Stream Rd in Kingfield regarding a complaint that unknown persons had mailed offensive material to an elderly person there.



During this time period Deputies conducted five Elder checks and 95 Building checks only one building was found unsecure.