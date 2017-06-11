Weekly report for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for May 26-June 16

The Weekly Report for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office from May 26 until June 16.

5/25/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a report of a sex crime in New Sharon. However it was determined that the reported incident occurred in Oxford County many years ago and was transferred to Oxford S.O.

5/26/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Alexandra Brooks (27) was arrested for domestic violence assault.

5/26/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of suspicious activity on Church St in Industry however his investigation revealed nothing suspicious and the concerns of the complainant were addressed.

5/27/2017 - Deputy Burke investigated a motor vehicle complaint on the Town Farm Rd in Farmington.

5/27/2017 - Deputy Scovil and Deputy Madore conducted a probation check on South Main Street in Strong. As a result of the check, Robert Warnock (55) of Strong was arrested on a probation hold and transported to jail.

5/27/2017 - Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an ATV riding on the road on route 145 in Salem. The ATV was not found however and the information was turned over to the Warden Service.

5/28/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. The deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

5/28/2017 - Deputy Scovil assisted Rangeley FD and Northstar with loading a patient who was injured in Oquossoc.

5/28/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Saddleback Mountain Rd in Sandy River Plt regarding a report of a rollover accident. The driver was summoned for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident by quickest means.

5/29/2017 - Deputy Doucette responded to Park St. in Phillips regarding a trespassing complaint. The incident was between family members and others.

5/30/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. two deer accident on the Rangeley Rd in Coplin Plt. The deer ran off, the car sustained reportable damage.

5/30/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to the Rangeley Rd in Coplin Plt regarding a compliant of suspicious activity. The complainant, called to report that an older man with white hair was making strange remarks to her and her staff in a non-threatening manner. This is the same individual had been reported by others in the area. The man was not in the area upon Burke’s arrival.

5/30/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to Mt Abram HS regarding a 911 hang-up, School staff called back while Brann was in route to inform that is was a misdial.

5/31/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Old County Rd in Dallas Plt regarding a residential alarm. The residence was secure.

5/31/2017 - Deputy Hartley responded to curve St in Kingfield regarding a report of suspicious activity. The complainant called to report that someone was in his vehicle the previous night.

6/1/2017 - Deputy McCormick responded to a report of people riding dirt bikes on route 27 near Cathedral Pines in Eustis.

6/1/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a disturbance complaint in Sandy River plantation where one man of Sandy River Plt., allegedly had made a threat towards the complainant from Solon through a third party. The DA’s office declined to prosecute.

6/1/2017 - Detective Ken Charles received a referral of assault on a child in Madrid Twp.

6/1/2017 - Detective Ken Charles received a referral a child sexual assault case in New Sharon.

6/1/2017 - Detective Stephen Charles assisted the Fire Marshalls office with an investigation in Phillips.

6/1/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to a single vehicle and assisted Somerset SO with an accident on the Bog Rd in North New Portland.

6/1/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint on Main St. in Sandy River Plt.

6/3/2017 - Deputy Doucette assisted Jay police with a request for a Drug recognition technician.

6/3/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a suicidal person in Kingfield. The person from Kingfield was transported to FMH for evaluation.

6/3/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to East Madrid Rd in Phillips regarding a disturbance, it was determined that a person there suffers from mental health issues and was transported to FMH.

6/3/2017 - Sgt. Brann investigated a harassment complaint in Phillips. The complainant called to report that a man from Phillips had made a derogatory remark regarding her 9 year old daughter. There was not enough information to pursue charges.

6/4/2017 - Sgt. Brann received a complaint of a suspicious person in Eustis.

6/4/2017 - Sgt. Bean assisted Rumford police with an investigation, and attempted to locate a suspect on the Industry Rd in New Sharon.

6/4/2017 - Sgt. Bean investigated a phone harassment complaint in Sandy River Plt. The complainant was being harassed by another woman from Mexico. The Mexico woman was served with a harassment notice.

6/4/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to West Mills Rd in Industry regarding a welfare check. The homeowner complained that there is a family of three living upstairs in her house. It was determined that no one else lived there and that the complainant may be suffering from dementia.

6/4/2017 - Deputy Madore investigated a harassment complaint on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. The complainant called to report that her ex was harassing her.

6/5/2017 - Det. Ken Charles received a DHHS referral on the Horseshoe Pond Rd in Chesterville.

6/5/2017 - Deputy Scovil received a theft complaint on the Tainter Corner Rd in Carthage. The complainant called to report that his brother’s ex-girlfriend had taken with her many items that belonged to his brother who is currently in jail. She lived at the residence for two years and had joint control of the disputed property. This was determined to be a civil issue.

6/5/2017 - Deputy Morgan investigated an attempted Facebook scam where a man contacted a woman and threatened to post her name and address on Facebook if she did not send her money. The complainant has a fan page and this is the site the threat was received on.

6/5/2017 - Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

6/5/2017 - Deputy Scovil received a theft report on Main St in Strong. The complainant stated that someone had stolen two jars of marijuana, a fishing pole and a cordless drill from his residence.

6/5/2017 - Det. Ken Charles received a DHHS referral on Main St. in Stratton.

6/5/2017 - Sgt. Brann responded to a property dispute on Cummings Hill Rd in Temple. This is a civil issue.

6/5/2017 - Deputy Madore investigated a threatening complaint on Varnum Pond Rd in Temple. The complainant called to report he had been threatened by another party by phone.

6/6/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a report that a house was discovered with an open door by a Contractor. The owner is in Florida on a job.

6/7/2017 - Deputy Madore investigated a vandalism complaint on the Mt. Blue Pond Rd in Avon. The complainant reported that someone had “keyed” his Ford Explorer.

6/7/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the George Thomas Rd in Chesterville. The deer ran off the car sustained reportable damage.

6/7/2017 - Deputy Madore investigated a reported theft of a kayak on the Taylor Rd in Industry.

6/7/2017 - Deputy Burke responded to Kimball Pond Rd in New Sharon regarding a report that the homeowner had found a bullet hole in his tiller gas tank and another in a canvas near his house.

6/7/2017 - Chief Deputy Lowell responded to the intersection of Route 2 and the Lane Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. The suspicious vehicle turned out to be a State DOT person conducting a traffic count.

6/8/2017 - Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Avon Valley Rd in Avon, as a result of the stop Tyler Thorndike (24) of Farmington was arrested for OUI and OAS.

6/8/2017 - Sgt. Hartley investigated a vandalism complaint on the Adams Rd in Chesterville where it was reported by the complainant that a neighbor may have shot a bullet hole through their double pain window. Investigation did reveal that the shot from a pellet air rifle did originate from the neighbor’s residence. Case is still under investigation.

6/8/2017 - Lt. Rackliffe and Det. Stephen Charles responded to Zions Hill Rd in Chesterville for a reported suicidal person. The investigation revealed that the person was not suicidal just depressed.

6/8/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to the Adams Rd in Chesterville regarding a reported threat made from adult neighbor to a juvenile who lives next door. The case is still under investigation.

6/8/2017 - Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on rt. 4 in Strong. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

6/9/2017 - Sgt. Bean assisted Jay Police with a request for a K-9 in Jay.

Deputies conducted 65 building checks all were found secure; they also conducted 10 elder checks.