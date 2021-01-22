Weld Board of Appeals sends permit back to Planning Board

WELD - A permit for an AT&T cellphone tower was bounced back to the Planning Board on Tuesday evening with a request from the Board of Appeals for additional information. The 190-foot tower is being proposed for installation off Route 142 on land leased by the company. In addition to the tower, the project would consist of a concrete pad, a walk-in cabinet containing equipment and a generator and would be surrounded by a chain-link fence.

According to Board of Appeals attorney with Drummond-Woodsum, Agnieszka Dixon, the original permit application, which was approved by Planning Board members in September, did not contain a copy of the lease agreement. Dixon questioned whether or not At&T has right, title and interest in the property, and requested that those details be fine tuned in writing.

The permit was submitted in July as a building permit, which is all that is required according to town ordinances and zoning laws. Currently there are no land use or zoning ordinances that regulate the construction of towers. Though the Planning Board members had no legal reason to deny the application, their September decision to approve it was appealed. The deadline for taking further action on the permit is Jan. 31.