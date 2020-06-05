Weld reopening town office lobby on June 8

WELD - The Town of Weld is planning to reopen the lobby for customers on Monday, June 8, 2020. The hours will remain the same: Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Due to the size of the office, staff will limit the number of customers to two allowed in the building at a time, one in the lobby to conduct business and one waiting in the vestibule. All other customers are asked to wait in their vehicles or outside, while maintaining the 6-foot physical distancing.

Weld is still offering services via telephone and email requests utilizing the drop box in front of the building or regular mail. Phone: 585-2348. Fax: 585-2540. Email townclerk@weld-maine.org or treasurer@weld-maine.org. Rapid Renewal is also an option for re-registering motor vehicles at www.maine.gov

Weld is asking that all customers entering the office wear a cloth face covering as recommended by the CDC. Hand sanitizer will be available. The staff appreciates your patience and understanding during this difficult time.