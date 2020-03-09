Weld residents approve roughly $620,000 municipal budget

WELD - Residents passed a roughly $620,000 municipal budget Saturday morning, increasing the budget for Mt. View Cemetary stone repairs by $3,500 and the LifeFlight budget by $419. The budget represents a roughly 1 percent increase compared to last year's expenditures.

David Rackliffe was voted to represent the town on the Board of Selectmen; he ran unopposed and received 69 votes.

A five-year Planning Board seat was filled by Ernestine Hutchinson with 37 votes. Hutchinson was challenged by Patrick Lowe who received 36 votes. Deborah Smith received 70 votes to continue her position as Regional School Unit 9 Director; she will serve another three years.

Two ordinance articles were voted down by residents: Article 12 which proposed to change the Building Ordinance into a Land Use Ordinance and an article that proposed changing the process of a budget committee members from elected to appointed.

Changing the Building Ordinance would have brought it into compliance with the state's Uniform Building and Energy Code, which as of September 2019 applies to every town in the state.