WELD - Voters elected Richard Doughty to the Board of Selectmen Wednesday evening, in a special election scheduled to fill a vacant position on the board.

Running unopposed, Doughty received 33 votes. Write-in candidates Coval Conant and Stan Wilcox received 5 and 1 votes, respectively.

Doughty will replace Selectman Douglas Voter, who resigned earlier this month. There were two years left on Voter's term, after he was reelected in 2016.