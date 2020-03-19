Weld town office closed to the public

WELD - We regret to inform you that the Weld Town Office will be closed to the public until April 6 and will be re-evaluated at that time, to keep you and our staff safe.

This closure includes:

1. Suspending all public gatherings at all town facilities.

2. Any use of town buildings is prohibited for the time being.

3. All meetings are suspended for the duration.

4. The office staff will accept phone calls, mail, e-mail and will respond to them, along with items left in the drop box outside the entrance.

The transfer station will remain open with regular hours.