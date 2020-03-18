Wilton buildings closed to the public

WILTON - The Town of Wilton is announcing that all public buildings, including the Town Office, Public Safety Building, Recreation Department Buildings, Highway Department Garage and Wastewater Plant Buildings, are now closed to the public. All meetings are cancelled. We anticipate opening on Monday, March 30; however, we will be evaluating our opening dates to ensure our employee and resident safety.

At this time, all staff will continue to work at their various department sites and will respond to resident’s questions and concerns through phone and email.

The following is information regarding registrations, licenses and individual department notices.

To Re-register Your Vehicle, ATV’s, Trailers and Hunting & Fishing Licenses using the on-line service. This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.wiltonmaine.org, and at the top of the page on the left is a “$” sign. Click on this “$” You will see the links to Vehicle Reregistration, ATV’s Snowmobiles, Trailers and Hunting & Fishing Licenses. For vehicle reregistration’s, you will need your old registration, insurance card and mileage. You will not be able to register new vehicles on line.

In some cases, you will need a printer. If you have questions on re-registering vehicles and trailers on-line or obtaining licenses, please give us a call at 645-4961. The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has closed completely, so you will not receive your registration and stickers in the mail until Motor Vehicle employees are back to work.

To Register New Vehicles and Boats. You may call the Town Office at 645-4961 or email clerk@wiltonmaine.org and we will provide options on how we can register your new vehicle and boats.

Note: Emergency Legislation has been approved regarding registrations: Licenses & Registrations (Part F). (1) Extends until 30 days after the end of the public health emergency, registrations for motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), watercraft and dogs issued by the municipality.

Code Enforcement and Assessor. The Code Enforcement Officer will be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays and can be reached at 645-4961 or by email at ceo@wiltonmaine.org. The Assessor will not be in the office during this time but can be reached by email at assessor@wiltonmaine.org.

To Pay Your Taxes and Water & Sewer Bills. Although we cannot accept payments online, you do have the option of mailing in your payments to the Town of Wilton, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. We also have a drop box in the entryway of the Town Office where payments can be left at any time. If you need a receipt sent to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions. To reach the Utility Clerk with Water and Sewer payment questions, please email: h2o@wiltonmaine.org.

Police & Fire Services. The Public Safety Building is closed to anyone except essential personnel. There will be no changes by our departments to responding to Police and Fire calls, but you may notice that our personnel will be taking various precautions to protect you and themselves. If you have any concerns, please call the Public Safety Department at 645-4222. If you have an emergency, call 911, or if you have an after-hours call and need to speak with an officer, please call Franklin County Dispatch at 778-6140.

To obtain Fire Department Burn Permits. This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.wiltonmaine.org, and at the top of the page on the left is a “$” sign. Click on this “$” online and you will see the link to on-line fire permit system.

Recreation Department. All Recreation Department buildings are closed and RSU 9 has suspended use of the schools for outside activities such as those of the Wilton Recreation Department. There will be no baseball/softball clinics until further notice, and no adult activities such as pickle ball, cornhole or men's basketball. We will post on Facebook and the Town’s website when the Recreation Department is able to resume use of the gym. The phone number at the Recreation Department is 645-4825.

The Department is looking forward to springtime sports and will be updating residents on the Recreation Department Facebook page and Town Website regarding upcoming sign-ups for Softball and Baseball.

Kineowatha Park will be opened once the roads are ready for vehicle traffic. All other town parks will remain open.

Highway Department & Sewer/Water Department. We ask that essential personnel only enter our Highway Garage & Sewer Department. If you have a concern regarding road issues, please call the Town Office at 645-4961 or the Highway Garage at 645-4883. Please call the Town Office at 645-4961 for any water or sewer issues.

Transfer Station & Recycling Center. The Share Shack has been closed until at least March 31. Transfer Station personnel will be practicing “social distancing” and will not be handling resident’s trash and recyclables.

Selectboard Meetings. Board Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday’s of each month at 6:00 pm at the Wilton Town Office. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 6, 2020. If it is deemed safe for board members and residents to hold the meeting, this will occur at the Town Office. Meetings are televised by Mt. Blue TV and you may view them on Channel 11 if you have Beeline Cable, or on your computer or smartphone as the meeting is occurring, through Mt. Blue TV’s website. At the time of the scheduled meeting, go to www.mtbluetv.org and click on the “Live Stream Channel” link. If you are not able to view the meeting as it is happening, you can click on the “Wilton Selectmen” link and choose the meeting you would like to view.

To contact the Town Manager, email: manager@wiltonmaine.org or call 645-4961. For General Assistance questions, email: office@wiltonmaine.org.

For more information and ongoing updates for the Coronavirus please check out:

CDC: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Call 211, Maine’s informational helpline, for general information.

As always, please contact us at 645-4961 and check out our Facebook pages and website (www.wiltonmaine.org) for community information.