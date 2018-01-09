Wilton man arrested after police respond to target shooting complaint

WILTON - A Livermore Falls man was arrested Sunday, after police responded to a complaint about target shooting and determined the man possessing the firearm had a felony record.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, Tobias Soucy, 35 of Livermore Falls, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C felony. Wilcox said that the arrest began as a complaint regarding target shooting in the Wilton area.

WPD Officer Efra Becerra responded Sunday afternoon and located Soucy, who was target shooting. The officer determined that Soucy had a felony record, Wilcox said, and arrested the Livermore Falls resident without incident.

Soucy was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He was later released on $200 cash bail.