Wilton man arrested in jail after alleged witness tampering

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man being held at Franklin County Detention Center was arrested this week, after he allegedly contacted an individual associated with his pending domestic violence case.

On July 22, Wilton police arrested Nathaniel Tilton, 42 of Wilton, on the charge of domestic violence assault, elevated due to prior convictions for same. According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, on Aug. 2 the alleged victim of that incident contacted the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and spoke with Lt. David St. Laurent. She reported that Tilton had contacted her by phone from jail, "in an attempt to tamper with the victim’s testimony."

After interviewing Tilton and gathering other evidence, Nichols said, St. Laurent arrested the Wilton man at the detention center. He's been charged with violating the conditions of his release and tampering with a witness or victim, both Class C felonies.

Tilton is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges today.