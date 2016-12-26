Wilton man arrested on aggravated assault charge

WILTON - A 31-year-old man was arrested on a felony assault charge after police say a family disagreement led to a physical altercation and resulted in minor injuries.

Andrew Ryder, 31, of Wilton, was arrested on Friday morning at a Main Street residence.

Wilton Officer Efra Becerra was called at 5:26 a.m. to the home after it was reported that two family members were fighting.

Becerra reported in his investigation that Ryder had had a disagreement with a 29-year-old male relative over food and a video game. The two were intoxicated, Becerra noted, and a physical altercation is alleged to have included strangulation.

Ryder was arrested and charged with felony aggravated domestic violence assault, due to the allegation that strangulation had occurred. He was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center. He remains at the jail as of Monday morning, Wilton Officer Brian Lynch said.