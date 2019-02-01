Wilton man charged after cigarette starts apartment fire

WILTON - A local man was issued a summons for misdemeanor reckless conduct by the State Fire Marshal's Office this week, after firefighters rescued him from a smoke-filled apartment Wednesday.

Neil Rackliff, 50 of Wilton, was in his apartment in Village View Apartments when he allegedly accidentally started a fire with a cigarette just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Wilton Fire Department personnel, including Chief Sonny Dunham, arrived at the apartment, gained entry and rescued the unresponsive Rackliff. The resident regained consciousness outside the apartment and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigator Jeremy Damren of the State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday that Rackliff would not have survived for much longer in the smoky apartment.

It is the second time firefighters have been called to Rackliff's apartment, having previously responded back in September 2018. That fire, which burned Rackliff, was also started by smoking materials, Damren noted.

The apartment is in a clearly-posted, no smoking complex, Damren said. Given that fact, and knowledge of the earlier incident, Damren issued Rackliff a summons for misdemeanor reckless conduct. Damren said that Rackliff had put the complex's other inhabitants and firefighters at risk, as well as himself.

In addition to Wilton fire and the State Fire Marshal's Office personnel, firefighters with East Dixfield, Farmington and Jay responded, as did the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.