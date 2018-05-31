Wilton man charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing money from car

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man has been charged with felony theft after police say he removed money from a vehicle parked outside of Franklin Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

Craig Cowper, 39 of Wilton, has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: burglary of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license and violating the conditions of his release. The theft complaint was elevated to a felony due to prior theft convictions.

According to Farmington Police Department Detective Darin Gilbert, Cowper was caught on FMH's video surveillance removing less than $100 from a vehicle parked outside of the Medical Arts Building on May 2. Gilbert used that footage to apply for a warrant to arrest Cowper. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center yesterday.

Prior convictions for theft elevated the theft complaint to a Class C felony, punishable with up to five years in prison. Cowper is also alleged to have operated a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and according to Gilbert was out on bail at the time of the alleged theft.