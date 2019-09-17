Wilton man sentenced to nine years on federal charge

FARMINGTON - A Wilton resident was sentenced to nine years in prison in U.S. District Court this week, having pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute or possess fentanyl. He also pleaded guilty to felony possession in the Franklin County court system this morning.

Dennis Ayala, 55 of Wilton, previously agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in U.S. District Court. He was sentenced Monday on that charge, receiving 108 months, or nine years, to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Terms of his release include four years of probation with no use or possession of controlled substances.

He also pleaded guilty unlawful possession of cocaine base, a Class C felony, in Farmington this morning. He received a 16-jail sentence and a $400 fine. Ayala pleaded nolo contendere in regards to a criminal forfeiture of property proceeding, resulting in a forfeiture of $3,628, with another $3,000 to be returned to Ayala's attorney for the purpose of paying the fine.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a traffic stop undertaken by Maine State Police on May 22, 2018 on I-95, after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration received information that Ayala was involved in the purchase of fentanyl. Inside the operator's bag was a canister of WD-40 that was found to contain a hidden compartment. Located inside was 196.9 grams of fentanyl. The operator indicated that the drugs were being delivered to Ayala.