Wilton passes adult use marijuana moratorium

WILTON - A moratorium passed by voters at a special town meeting Tuesday night will put a hold on any further permitting processes for adult use marijuana facilities.

The town approved the addition of marijuana establishments into the commercial zoning ordinance at this summer's town meeting, but those changes did not include any other detail as far as permits, fees and licensing.

The 180-day moratorium will not impact businesses already established, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Wednesday.

The town's Planning Board will discuss the moratorium and the state rules for adult use marijuana at Thursday's meeting.