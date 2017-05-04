Wilton police investigating burglary at local business

WILTON - Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the apparent burglary of a local-area home and business Wednesday morning to contact them.

According to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, someone entered a residence attached to Patty's Place on Route 2 East via forced entry in the morning hours of Wednesday, May 3. The burglary occurred sometime before lunchtime, Wilcox said, with the burglar taking items from both the residence and business. The thief made off with a container of antique coins, half- and silver dollars, a large set of sterling silverware, a display case of rings and jewelry and prescription medication. No one was home at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information about the burglary, the items taken or about a vehicle that may have been parked near Patty's Place Wednesday morning are asked to contact the department at 645-4222. The investigating officer is Wilton Police Department Officer Tyler Fournier.