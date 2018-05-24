Wilton police investigating string of burglaries on Village View, High Street

WILTON - Police are investigating several burglaries which are believed to have occurred last night along Village View and High Street, targeting both homes and at least one vehicle. Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area last night is asked to contact the Wilton Police Department.

According to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, at least five homes and one vehicle were entered by at least one person overnight. Missing items include an Ipad, an Amazon Tap speaker and cash, as well as food, alcohol and cigarettes. Police currently believe the perpetrator or perpetrators were traveling on foot through the area.

Wilcox asked anyone who either saw someone walking in that area or anything suspicious last night to call the police. She also noted that people should consider keeping their homes and vehicles locked.