Wilton resident wins District 114 race

WILTON - Randall Hall, a Wilton resident and the Republican candidate for Maine House of Representatives, was elected to the District 114 seat Tuesday evening, beating out two other candidates.

Hall received 2,234 votes to Democratic candidate Cherieann Harrison's 1,428 and independent candidate Maitland Lord's 405 in District 114. Hall won five out of the six towns, with Harrison taking the town of Temple.

District 114, consisting of Strong, Wilton, Temple, Chesterville, Industry and New Vineyard, is currently represented by Rep. Russell Black (R - Wilton). Black ran for Senate District 17 on this ballot.

Town-by-town results can be seen below.

Strong

Randall Hall (R) - 397

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 161

Maitland Lord (I) - 33

Wilton

Randall Hall (R) - 1042

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 664

Maitland Lord (I) - 118

Temple

Randall Hall (R) - 118

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 130

Maitland Lord (I) - 19

Chesterville

Randall Hall (R) - 266

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 182

Maitland Lord (I) - 186

Industry

Randall Hall (R) - 186

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 183

Maitland Lord (I) - 30

New Vineyard

Randall Hall (R) - 225

Cherieann Harrison (D) - 108

Maitland Lord (I) - 19