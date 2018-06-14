Wilton resident leading in state senate district primary

WILTON - With most towns reporting, a Wilton resident appears to have won the Democratic party primary for State Senate District 17 this week.

Jan Collins is leading Gary McGrane, a Jay resident, in the Democratic primary by 920 votes Thursday afternoon with most towns and communities reporting. Collins, a business owner and retired teacher, will be running against Rep. Russell Black (R - Wilton), the current House District 114 representative, in November. Black ran uncontested in the Republican primary race.

State Senate District 17, which includes all of Franklin County, plus Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna in Kennebec County, is currently represented by Sen. Tom Saviello (R-Wilton). Saviello is not running this year.

Unofficial, preliminary totals show Collins with 1,872 votes to McGrane's 952. That total does not include results from Avon, Coplin Plt., Sandy River Plt. and Mount Vernon.

Carrabassett Valley - Collins 52 / McGrane 13.

Carthage - Collins 11 / McGrane 15.

Eustis - Collins 33 / McGrane 4.

Chesterville - Collins 58 / McGrane 37.

Dallas Plt. - Collins 23 / McGrane 7.

Farmington - Collins 423 / McGrane 137.

Freeman Township - Collins 7 / McGrane 2.

Industry - Collins 44 / McGrane 36.

Jay - Collins 160 / McGrane 274.

Kingfield - Collins 81 / McGrane 12.

Madrid - Collins 7 / McGrane 1.

New Sharon - Collins 78 / McGrane 41.

New Vineyard - Collins 38 / McGrane 16

Phillips - Collins 35 / McGrane 35.

Perkins Township - Collins 3 / McGrane 0.

Rangeley - Collins 65 / McGrane 15.

Rangeley Plt. - Collins 13 / McGrane 2.

Strong - Collins 53 / McGrane 15.

Temple - Collins 36 / McGrane 30.

Weld - Collins 30 / McGrane 21.

Wilton - Collins 239 / McGrane 87.

Belgrade - Collins 200 / McGrane 60.

Fayette - Collins 92 / McGrane 55.

Vienna - Collins 58 / McGrane 35.