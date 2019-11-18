Wilton special town meeting is Nov. 19

WILTON - A special town meeting will take place Tuesday night, Nov. 19, at the Wilton Town Office beginning at 6 p.m.

The warrant will include one article that proposes the purchase of a new 2020 International truck for the Public Works Department. The new truck will replace a 2009 Sterling model that was having engine problems last year and was deemed more costly to repair than to replace.

If approved, the truck would be purchased at a price of $163,649. A total of $64,000 would be appropriated from the Undesignated Fund Account and $99,649 would be generated through a lease/purchase agreement. Three payments of roughly $35,000/year will be made for three years, beginning next December.