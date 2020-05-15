Wilton town office announces reopening plan for May 18

WILTON - The town office will be reopening Monday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m. to members of the public. Hours will remain the same: Monday, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New safety practices will be in place, including a limit of no more than two customers in the lobby at any time. People that visit the town office are asked to only send in one person. All customers will be asked to take a ticket, accessed from the parking lot at the entry room window, and wait for the number to show on the board before entering. Visitors may wait in their vehicles or outside, socially distanced at six feet apart.

Per the executive order, visitors are asked to bring face coverings. However, people with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask do not need to wear one.

Town office staff will be practicing social distancing inside the town office, as well as cleaning/sanitizing practices. Hand sanitizer will be available for all residents.

Town officials expect that the first few weeks of opening will be quite busy. Visitors are asked to be aware that Monday mornings and Thursday mornings tend to be the busiest times of the week and that they will most likely be waiting in lines during these times, as well as other times when the office first opens. Town office staff are sorry for any inconveniences this may cause, but for now, this will be the "new normal."

The drop box will always be available for residents who would like to drop off payments for water/sewer or taxes or other business. It is located inside the entry room, and people do not need to take a number to leave a payment in the drop box. Payments may continue to be mailed to the Town of Wilton at 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. If you need a receipt sent to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions. The second half of the tax payments was due May 1, 2020. If you are unable to locate your original tax bill, please call the Town Office at 645-4961. To reach the Utility Clerk with Water and Sewer payment questions, please email: h2o@wiltonmaine.org or call 645-2001. You may also continue to use the on-line registration system through the Town’s website: www.wiltonmaine.org.

The Code Enforcement Officer, Tax Assessor, and General Assistance Administrator will be available by appointment only. Please call 207-645-4961 for appointments. The meetings will take place downstairs in the meeting room. Please drive out back and enter through the Meeting Room door at your scheduled appointment times. The Code Enforcement Officer may also be reached by email at ceo@wiltonmaine.org. The Assessor may be reached by email at assessor@wiltonmaine.org.