Wind and heavy snow knocks out power to thousands

FARMINGTON - Thousands of Mainers are without power this morning after the season's first nor'easter dumped several inches of heavy wet snow with wind gusts reported at 40 mph.

Central Maine Power reported that nearly 178,000 customers in Maine were without power by Sunday morning. Particularly hard hit were central and western Maine.

In Franklin County 13,495 customers of a total of 23,509 reported outages. Every town reported some outages with the majority of Farmington, Jay, Wilton and all customers in the towns of Avon, Kingfield and Phillips without power.

"Crews have been working through the night, making conditions safe and clearing debris and downed wires," CMP tweeted. CMP crews prioritize restoring power with attention to de-energizing downed lines and clearing roads first.

Areas in central and western Maine had accumulations reported from several inches up to two feet of snow, according to weatherstreet.com.