Woman collapses in Superior Court

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Superior Court was briefly delayed this morning, after a woman collapsed and had to transported by NorthStar EMS.

Court was reconvened just after 11 a.m. with court officers asking those in attendance to rise as Justice Robert Mullen entered the courtroom. According to witnesses, a woman scheduled to appear in court that morning began to rise and then collapsed. Court officers found her to be unresponsive and a clerk called 9-1-1.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy and Public Information Officer Clyde Ross, both members of Farmington Fire Rescue, were called to the courtroom and assisted court officers in staying with the woman until NorthStar EMS arrived. The woman was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Court reconvened at approximately 11:20 a.m.