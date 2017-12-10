Douglas A. Lothrop, Sr. (1935-2017)

DIXFIELD – Douglas A. Lothrop, Sr., 82, of Blayne Street, Dixfield, died peacefully on Friday Dec. 8, 2017, following a short illness, with loving family at his side.

He was born in Wilton on July 17, 1935 a son of Lester and Fannie (Magrath) Lothrop.

In 1953 he graduated from Wilton Academy where he excelled in the classroom as well as on the Basketball court. He continued his education at the University of Maine at Orono where he graduated I 1957 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of SAE fraternity.

He served as an officer in the US Army and National Guard for several years. He worked as an engineer for Boise Cascade in the Rumford Paper Mill for 41 years, retiring in 1998. During those years, he worked in the Power, Recovery and Engineering areas He participated in the start-up and operator training processes of two recovery boilers, power boilers, Cogeneratrion plant, Filter plants, Recausticizing plant, Lime Kiln, Hydro station, and Effluent plant. He continued to set standards for operating personnel. He taught evening classes in boiler operation at Central Maine Community College for several years. He was a charter member of BLRBAC (black Liquor Recovery Boiler Advisory Committee and the corporate audit team and for Boise and the Mead Corporation. He was a member of Napoleon Ouelette American legion Post 324 and FOE Aerie 1248 of Rumford. He coached Little League baseball, basketball and ice hockey.

After his retirement, he continued to do consulting work for Power Specialists Associates and Webster, Willamette, Wausau and Groeton Paperboard.

He was married in 1960 to Carolynne Rowe of Phillips. They had two children and later divorced. He later married Mae Arsenault. They had three children. She passed away in 2007.

Douglas is survived by three sons: Douglas Jr. and his wife, Christine of Dixfield; Steven of Casco and Randall and his wife, Bethany of Lewiston; two daughters: Deborah Gorham and her spouse, Nicole of NC and Mapleton and Tania Adams and her husband, Lenny of Dixfield; eleven grandchildren: Alyssa Foss, Hanson Gorham, Addy Gorham, Kari Lothrop, Michaela Lothrop, Rosemary Lothrop, Brittany Moore, Nina Moore, Noah Adams, Camron Lothrop and Aria Lothrop and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Paislee; a sister, Bette Anterra of Colorado and a brother, Wayne Lothrop of Florida.

He was predeceased by his second wife, Mae, in 2007; a brother, Robert and a sister-in-law, Shirley Smith Lothrop.

His family invites you to share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld St., Dixfield Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral services at 2 PM. Rev. John Gensel will be the celebrant. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Center. All are welcome. Winter entombment at the Wiles Remembrance Center. Spring burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. In grateful appreciation for the care he received, remembrance gifts may be given to AHCH 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, Me. 04240.