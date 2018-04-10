Shirley Ann Walker (1961-2018)

STRONG - On the night of April 5, 2018, Shirley Ann Walker, 57, of Strong, lost her battle with a long illness. She fought really hard, but was no longer able to fight.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1961, in Farmington, to Madelyn Tyler and Earlon Walker.

She worked at Strong Wood Products for a very long time, until they closed; then at Foster Manufacturing, until they closed. At that time, Shirley went back to school and earned her GED. She was employed at Sugarloaf Condo Housekeeping, until her disease stopped her from working.

Shirley met Joseph Ladd Sr. in 1978. She had a son when they met, and Joseph had two children. They also had two children of their own. Shirley’s greatest gift was all five of her children. She was, and will, continue to be proud of them. She loved spending time with them all. Shirley’s most precious gift of all time was her grandchildren. She loved to watch them grow into the wonderful kids they are today. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, and finding any news that she could on the computer, as well as playing her games. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by; her significant other, Joseph Ladd Sr. of Strong; her mother, Madelyn Tyler of Strong; her father, Earlon Walker of Farmington; her sisters, Brenda Luce and husband Lee of Temple, Sherry Tanguay and husband Norm of Auburn, Jennifer Brown and husband Kip of New Hampshire; her brothers, Randy Walker and wife Sonja of Strong, and Scott Walker of Portland; her children, Corey Walker and wife Jen of New Vineyard, Tanya Mongitore and husband Tony of Connecticut, Joe Ladd Jr. and wife Melanee of Connecticut, Amy Walker of Strong, and Glendon Ladd of Strong; her grandchildren, Dalton, Hailey, Tia, Nicole, and Emmett; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Hospice House for the care of Shirley, in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 28, 2018, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Rd, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.