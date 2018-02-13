Adam Craig Haines (1972-2018)

AVON - Adam Craig Haines, 45, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1972, the youngest son of Elaine (Pinkham) Haines and Jerry Haines, both of Avon.

He graduated from Mt. Abram High School in the class of 1990. Adam enjoyed driving tractor trailer trucks, working for a variety of companies for the past 20 years. For the past two years, he was a bucket loader operator at Lignetics in Strong. On October 6, 2012, he married Amy Jo Barker in an outside ceremony, inside a wooden screen house that he built for the occasion. Adams’s favorite pastimes were hanging out with his family, especially his twin grandsons over the past year. He also enjoyed working outside around the house, tinkering on various projects and listening to a wide array of music. He was always there to lend a helping hand for anyone who needed it.

Adam is survived by; his wife, Amy of Avon; his son, Craig Haines of Farmington; his daughters, Ashley Haines and partner Larry of Avon, and Makenzi Barker of Avon; his only grandsons, Cooper and Colton of Avon; his mother, Elaine Haines of Avon; his father, Jerry Haines of Avon; his brothers, Terry Haines and wife Nina of Avon, Jason Haines and partner Cory of Phillips.

He was predeceased by his brother, Scott and his grandmother, Louise.

Donations in Adam’s memory may be sent to Amy Haines, 3 Haines Way, Avon, ME 04966 for a special account for his grandsons.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will be at the Mile Square Cemetery later in the spring.