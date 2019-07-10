Adrice A. Richard (1927-2019)

FARMINGTON – Adrice A. Richard, 92, resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born August 16, 1927 in Riley, the son of Andre Richard and Domethilde (Boudreau) Richard. He was a graduate of Jay High School and Bliss Business College. On December 26, 1949, he married Pauline E. Deshaies at St. Rose of Lima Cathlolic Church in Chisholm. Theirs was the first marriage celebrated in the newly constructed church. They enjoyed 66 years together before her passing on May 12, 2016. Adrice worked at International Paper Company for 42 years, initially at the Otis Mill in Chisholm and later transferred to the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. He worked in the front office as Payroll Supervisor until his retirement in 1985. He was very proud to say he knew every employee at IP by name and they all knew him. During retirement he stayed active helping his brother-in-law deliver Deshaies Lobster salad, vacationing in Marco Island, Florida, volunteering locally and spending time with family. He took great pride in his home and especially building lovely stone walls around his property. Pauline and his family were always his priority. When Pauline developed Alzheimer’s he stood by her side and even took the Savvy Caregiver course ensuring that she could stay at home with him as long as possible. Adrice was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club, and a member of the Jaycees. He served on the town council in Livermore Falls and volunteered at various town and church events. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Lord of Livermore Falls, Paula Richard of Portland and Lisa Sanford and her husband Andrew of Yarmouth; grandchildren James, Erica, Andrea, Jessica, Adam, and Natalie; 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers,, Anatole Richard of Wilton, Jean Baptiste (Emerie), and his wife Lucille of Jay, sisters-in-law, Geraldine Richard of Chisholm, MaryAnn (Mimi) Nelson of Jay, Elaine Doiron of Farmington, and Cheryl Deshaies of Farmington as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Pauline, brothers Louis, Lionel, Rudolphe, sisters Blanche and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, Frances Richard, Louise Richard, Wilma Roy, Jeannine Bryant and Bernice Disotto, brothers-in-law, Robert Roy, Angelo Disotto, Willie Deshaies, Donald Bryant and Richard Nelson. The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Sandy River Center staff, for their devoted care to Adrice and his family. Many thanks also to the many devoted family and friends that visited and offered their support over the years. As Adrice always said “Love is the Key.” Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com