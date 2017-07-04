Agnes Bryant Bestwick (1926-2017)

NEW VINEYARD - Agnes Bryant Bestwick, 90, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord, on the morning of July 1, 2017.

Agnes was born on July 25, 1926 in Livermore Falls, to Erlon and Clarissa (Plaisted) Bryant. She was the fourth of their seven children, and grew up in Jay.

As a teenager during WWII, she organized a group of 25 girls, called the Jay Junior Commandos. They put on plays and did other fund raisers supporting the war effort, by donating their proceeds to the Red Cross.

After graduating from Jay High School in the class of 1944, she moved to Connecticut to work in a war plant, inspecting parachutes. While living there, she met Maurice Bestwick, whom had just returned from serving the U.S. Army, in the Pacific theater. They were married on Nov. 17, 1945.

Though she lived in Maine most of her life, Agnes also lived in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont. In 1965, her husband became a pastor, so she spent many years serving in their churches, most notably the Dixfield Common Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, directed VBS, choirs, and Good News clubs, and headed up various children’s and women’s groups. In later years, after her husband’s retirement, she ran a ladies Bible study at her home in New Vineyard. Community members remember her as the “Friendly Home Toy Party” lady, as she performed that role for more than 30 years. She cared for many children in her area including her grand and great grandchildren. She also worked at Sugarloaf Childcare in the infant room, where she was Grammie to all the babies.

Mrs. Bestwick is survived by; children, Gary Bestwick, Denise Bestwick and Rosie Bates of New Vineyard, Stephen Bestwick and wife Tracy Foss of Bowdoin, Dolores Danforth (who was like a daughter) and husband Willie of Auburn; grandchildren, Ronica Smith and husband Steven, Shannon Yates and companion Sean Sylvester, Joshua Bestwick, Anna Henderson and husband Jon, Jamie Danforth, April Winchester and husband Eric; great grandchildren, Joselyn and Mackenzie Smith, Drew and Colby Henderson, Bretton, Ephraim, Lorelai and Jericho Winchester; sister, Verna Pike and husband David of Farmington; and sister in-law, Shirley Bryant of Ellington, Conn.

She was predeceased by; her husband, Maurice Bestwick in 1988; siblings, Henry Bryant, Louise Tuttle, Richard Bryant, Doris Laue, and Max Bryant; daughter in-law, Sandra Bestwick; grandson, Matthew Danforth; and great granddaughter, Atalie Danforth.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Hospice and Home Care, EIM and Care & Comfort for caring for Mrs. Bestwick in her final days.

Donations in Agnes memory may be sent to: The Fold Family Ministries, PO Box 1188, Lyndonville, Vt. 05851-1188, www.thefoldfamily.com

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11 am at the Jay Baptist Church, Smith Ave., Jay, ME, with Pastor Gary Bestwick officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.