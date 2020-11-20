Agnes Lynette Lacefield (1934-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Agnes Lynette Lacefield went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home on Silver Street in Skowhegan. She was born in Athens on Februaby 14, 1934, the 6th child of 14 born to Cyrus and Lottie (Corson) York.

Agnes grew up in Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1952. After her graduation she moved to Massachusetts to live with her brother, Stanley. It was there that she met her future husband Bill Lacefield. They were married February 1, 1963 in Everett, Massachusetts. Agnes worked many years as a sales clerk in several different stores. Upon retirement, they moved to Florida where they spent several years.

After Bill's death, Agnes moved back to Skowhegan where she went to work at Walmart. She retired from there and went to work for her niece Pam Doble's Daycare for several years. Agnes was an active member of New Horizon Church in Skowhegan where she served as a Sunday School teacher, on the Leadership Team, and volunteered for all special functions. She especially loved the children's ministries and the children loved her. She also was involved in driving many people to church and appointments.

Agnes is survived by her brothers, Harrison and his fiance Barbara, Percy and his wife Judi; sister-in-law, Rachel York; many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; brothers, Leland, Freeland, Stanley, Richard, Preston, Paul, Wayne; and sisters, Lowney, Joyce, and Florence.

There will be a graveside service November 28, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Athens at 1:00 pm with Pastor Brian Hale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; New Horizon Church, PO Box 513, 31 East Madison Road, Skowhegan ME 04976 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04876.