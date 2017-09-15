Agnes (Soutar) Brooks (1936-2017)

PHILLIPS - Agnes (Soutar) Brooks of Phillips crossed over the bridge to eternity on Sept. 11, 2017 surrounded by family after a seven-year struggle with cancer. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Soutar, Agnes was the wife of Richard F. Brooks for 60 years.

Born on Dec. 19, 1936, Agnes was raised in Rockaway Beach, Queens NY. After marrying Richard in 1957, they settled in Sudbury, Mass. where they raised their family. Agnes worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the Sudbury Public Schools.

She is survived by her devoted husband Richard, also of Phillips and her children Richard Brooks Jr. of Yarrow Point, Wash., Eric Brooks and his wife Doreen of Ashland, Mass., Wendy (Brooks) Leacu and her husband Michael of Wayland, Mass. and Matthew Brooks and his wife Nora of Portland, Oregon. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren Michele and Timothy Brooks, Thomas and Allison Leacu, Stefanie Germann and Oskar Brooks. She was the sister of the late Eleanor Salage and William Soutar Jr.

Agnes was an avid gardener, loved trips to the coast of Maine, her beloved West Highland Terriers "Bonar" and "Lily", and spending time with friends and family.

A memorial service is being planned for early October in Farmington.