Aimee Lynn Heaton (1970-2019)

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION – Aimee Lynn Heaton, 49, died unexpectedly Saturday morning at her home.

She was born in Milford, Mass., May 18, 1970, a daughter of Raymond E. and Shirley U. (Konis) Heaton, Jr. and graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Mass. where she participated in Competition Cheerleading.

She continued her education by attending Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island where she graduated with a degree in Hospitality. She moved to the greater Rangeley area five years ago and had worked at the Rangeley IGA and at the time of her passing, was employed at the Looney Bin as a cook. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters.

She is survived by her parents of Sandy River Plantation; her sister, Cindy McLaughlin and her husband, Robert of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Tim and his wife, Brenda of Central, SC; 9 nieces and nephews. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley, ME 04970.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.