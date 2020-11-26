Alan Dale Farrington (1947-2020)

JAY - Alan Dale Farrington, 73, of Jay passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. He fought this breathing battle about 15 years. Born in the house on his family farm in Jay on July 7, 1947, son of Vinton H. Farrington and Helen L. Clement Farrington. He attended Jay schools. After school, he worked for Wilton Lumber Co., Pizzagalli Construction, and then for 30 years at International Paper Co in the wood room at Jay, where he retired from. Alan attended all Maine fairs pulling his cattle. He and son Marty won enough blue ribbons and trophies to go from Jay to Livermore Falls. Having been raised on his farm, he loved all animals; especially his steers, oxen, and his dog, Queenie. Alan was a member of the New England Ox Association, Maine Draft Horse and Ox Association, and Pine Tree Steer and Ox Association. Alan enjoyed attending fairs, going to camp, boating with his daughter Monique, and all family get-togethers with everyone. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Penny Farrington of Jay; daughter, Monique Cunningham and husband Joel of Jay; son, Marty Farrington and partner Amanda of Jay; five grandchildren, Austin Henault of Jay, Bryana Magoon and husband Dakin of Vassalboro, Lance Cunningham and Dakota and Dylan Farrington, all of Jay; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and one brother-in-law on the farm, Elliot (Mickey) Rackliff. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Vinton and Helen Farrington; one sister, Janice Rackliff; three brothers, Keith, Arnold, and Barry. The family wishes to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for all that they did for Alan to make him comfortable.

For those whom wish to honor Alan, please remember him at the fairs with his friends and cattle and have a hot dog and chips, which was his favorite. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that in keeping with Alan’s love of animals, a memorial donation may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

At Alan’s request, there will be no funeral with the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.