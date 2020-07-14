Alan H. Page (1949-2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Alan Herman Page 70, of Chesterville, passed away July 9, 2020 at his home in Chesterville after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1949 in Millinocket, the son of Arnold I. Page and Alice K. (Boutaugh) Page.

Alan graduated from Sterns High School in Millinocket Maine.

He worked for Stryers Textile Mill in Orono, Forsters Manufacturing in East Wilton, International Paper in Jay before retiring from Verso Paper Mill in Jay.

In his spare time, Alan enjoyed listening to music (especially Bob Dylan), visiting Baxter State Park where he enjoyed his hikes to Chimney Pond and climbing Mt. Katahdin. He also was a lover of all things space related and enjoyed gazing into the heavens through his telescope.

Alan is survived by his ex-wife of 32 years and best friend of 50 years, Bernice Page of Livermore Falls, his daughter Heather Davis of Farmington, his daughter Holly Burnham of Livermore Falls, his granddaughter Zoiya Burnham and her fiance Tyler Seamon of Vienna, his granddaughter Ziaya Burnham of Livermore Falls and his brother Arlin Page of Chesterville.

A private gathering for family and close friends will be held at a later date.