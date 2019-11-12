FARMINGTON - Alana Lynn Robinson was born on Nov. 4, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital at 7:33 p.m. She was held and loved by her family until she passed into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ at 10:35 pm. Though her time on earth was not long, her impact on all who knew her will be remembered for a lifetime and beyond.

Alana is survived by her parents Dean and Virginia Robinson of Jay, sister Andrea Robinson of Jay, grandparents Linton and Diane Robinson of Chesterville, Daniel and Karen Mathieu of Turner, great-grandparents Gerard and Simone Mathieu of Lewiston, Helen Hadley of Sumner, and Donald Quirrion of Jay. She is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the people that have helped them during this difficult time. A special thank you to the Maine Medical Partners: Maternal Fetal Medicine and Pediatric Advanced Care Team, Franklin Health Women’s Care, Franklin Health Pediatrics, and the surgical team who provided exceptional care, and worked endlessly to help us make our brief time with our daughter special. We were so thankful to meet our Alana (meaning “precious child”), for the time we did have with her, and for God’s sufficient grace as we gave her back to Him. We are eternally grateful to our family, friends, church family, and community who came alongside us on this journey by offering their love, help, and support in various ways. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness poured out on our behalf. Even in our grief we feel so blessed.

A private interment for immediate family will be held in East Jay.