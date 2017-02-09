WILTON - Alana Nancy Ladd, 68, of Wilton passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8. 2017.

She was born in Farmington the daughter of Alton "Jake" and Mary Ladd.

She graduated from Strong High School in 1966. She raised a family and worked part time at the Dairy Bar in Fairbanks, at Fletcher's Mill in New Vineyard, at Sugarloaf, and then as a Corrections Officer for Somerset County. She enjoyed doing crafts, Beano, camping, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

Alana is survived by three daughters, Mary Wells and husband Scott of Wilton, Sandra Gordon and husband Tim of Livermore, and Anne Gray and husband Kevin of Wilton; two stepdaughters, Lynda Lary of West Paris and Amy White of Standish; ten grandchildren, Chad Merrill, Andrea Burrill, Amanda Stevens, Jerry "Scotty" Sweetser, Josie Metivier, Courtney, Zachary, and Logan Gordon, Paige and Hunter Gray; seven great grandchildren; two sisters Cheryl McCleery of Farmington and Melinda Caton of Strong; four brothers Jeff Ladd of Farmington, David Ladd of Strong, Timothy Ladd of Strong, and Mike Ladd of Farmington; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her daughter Samantha Leadbetter; her parents; three brothers, Hal, Bruce, and Vern; a sister Nanette; and a sister-in-law Sherra.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 148 Main St., Jay on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. Graveside services will take place on June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Strong Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

