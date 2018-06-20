Albert ‘Cliff’ Clifton Harris (1936-2018)

WILTON - Albert “Cliff” Clifton Harris, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Wilton, surrounded by family.

He was born on August 25, 1936 in Wilton, the son of Albert Ross Harris and Florence Austin Harris Bickford.

Cliff graduated from Wilton Academy in 1954, where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Northeastern University. His professional life included working at National Research in Boston, owning several pizza places, working at Great Northern Paper in Millinocket, and traveling with International Union of Operating Engineers #4. He was a member of BPO Elks #1521. His competitive spirit and love for sports continued throughout his life. Cliff was a longtime member of Wilson Lake Golf Club and traveled statewide with his Wednesday golf group. He bowled in numerous leagues at Meadow Lanes, as well. Cliff treasured his golf and bowling friendships which connected him with friends old and new, once he retired to the area. He also enjoyed playing cards, betting on ponies, and playing black jack. When not playing sports, Cliff loved to watch them, especially the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and golf. All who knew Cliff enjoyed his good nature, witty sense of humor and zest for life.

Cliff is survived by; children, Susan John of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Robin Harris of Ames, Iowa, Randall Harris of Papillion, Neb., Ronald Harris of Great Falls, Mt., Steven Harris of Industry, Donna Grant of Augusta, Diane Bibb of Grapevine, Texas, Shawn Harris of Tega Cay, SC, and their families; as well as his brother, Frank Harris; sister, April Grant; brother, Albert Harris; sister, Phyllis Mason; sister, Sharon Carter; and brother, Calvin Harris; 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren whom he cherished. He is predeceased by; his parents; son, Scott Loren Harris; and brother, Leslie Harris.

Cliff requested a “Celebration of Life Party” which will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Wilton Lions Club Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. His remains will be interred with his son Scott at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, please remember him with a gift to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.