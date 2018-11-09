Albert Ellison Ford (1945-2018)

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Albert Ellison Ford, 73, of Wilton, passed away on Nov. 5, 2018.

Albert was born in Farmington, to Gladys Idalia (Knowles) Hobert on Oct. 26, 1945.

He was a graduate of Phillips High School Class of 1964 in Phillips, then served in the Vietnam War as a Screaming Eagle, 101st Airborne with the U.S. Army. He later earned his Associates Degree from Skowhegan Business School in 1973 and continued his education at NH College. He was a Cost Accountant at Clarostat in Dover, N.H. then at Thompson Center Arms in Rochester NH for many years.

He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He also loved attending various auctions, purchasing items that caught his eye.

He was predeceased by his dad, P. Montell Dunham and Gladys Idalia Hobert.

Albert is survived by his brothers John Ford and Jeff Dunham; his children Valerie Parker, Brian Ford and his fiancée Tonya Pare, Kimberly Case and her husband Mark; his grandchildren Krystal Ford, Tyler Case-Porter, Brandon Ford, Zachary Laudenbach and Jaelynn Laudenbach; and many extended family members.

Graveside services will be held Nov. 17, 2018 at Mile Square cemetery in Avon at 2 p.m.