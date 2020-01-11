Albert James Maberry (1948-2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Albert James Maberry, 71, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at his home in Chesterville. He was born on Sept. 2, 1948 in Mechanic Falls, the son of Fred and Ruth (Benson) Maberry. He graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in the class of 1968. Albert served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, 1968 to 1972. On July 25, 1992, Albert married Diane Knowles at the Knowles Farm in Chesterville. For many years, he worked as a forklift operator at Forster Manufacturing in Dryden. Albert was a member of the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls and attended the Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his leisure time.

Albert is survived by; his wife, Diane Maberry of Chesterville; daughter, Stephanie Lynn Maberry of Jay; sons, Scott David Maberry and wife Angel of Wilton, and Shaun Albert Maberry of Livermore Falls; granddaughters, Brieanna Mae Maberry and Chloe Lee Maberry; grandsons, Kaden Alexander Albert Maberry and Damion James Maberry; brothers, Robert Lee Maberry and wife Patricia of Oxford, Donny (Red) Maberry and partner Beth Storey; sisters, Sandra Jean Crabtree of Poland, Linda Lou Record and husband Vernon of Poland; mother in-law, Melissa Knowles; brother in-law, Orin (Bud) Knowles and wife Sheri; sister in-law, Julia Knowles Galusha and husband Michael. He was predeceased by; his brother, Richard Alton Maberry; sister, Sheryl Ann Maberry; granddaughter, Dakoda Lynn Maberry; grandson, Scott David Maberry Jr.; and father in-law, Orin L. Knowles.

Donations may be made in Albert’s memory to the National MS Society, 74 Gray Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

An hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service to begin at 2 pm, with Rev. Robbie Locke officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment with military honors will be later in the spring at the Webster Cemetery in Farmington.