Albert James Maberry (January 8, 2020)

CHESTERVILLE - Full Military Graveside Committal services for Albert James Maberry, who passed away on January 8, 2020, were held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Webster Cemetery in Chesterville.

American Legion Post #150 and SAL from Mechanic Falls conducted the service. Others participating; Jordan Chute, great nephew, stood guard for the entire service; Verne Record, brother in-law, played “Taps” on the trumpet; Bob Maberry, brother, read the 23rd Psalm; Linda Record, sister, read from Albert’s high school yearbook; Mr. Hovey played the harmonica; and those attending formed a procession placing poppies on the casket to close the service. A reception followed at the family farm in Chesterville.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.